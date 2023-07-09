Guterres condemns Omdurman airstrike attack

ALBAWABA - UN Secretary-General released a statement condemning an airstrike that reportedly killed at least 22 in the Sudanese city of Omdurman on Saturday.

The Sudanese health ministry said in a Facebook post that "an airstrike attack killed 22 citizens and left a large number of wounded in Dar es Salaam al-Amiriyah west of Libya's market in Omdurman on Saturday".

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns an air strike that killed at least 22 people and injured several others in Sudanese city of Omdurman pic.twitter.com/oBXuJcXceP — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 9, 2023

The attack on Omdurman is believed to be the deadliest attack since the beginning of the fights that broke out on April 15th earlier this year.

The RSF said in a statement that they “vehemently condemn the deliberate air strikes conducted by the extremist terrorist militia led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan”

the RSF statement claimed that 31 people were killed in this attack, “this heinous attack, orchestrated by the Sudanese Armed Forces [SAF] with the support of remnants from the former regime … has resulted in the tragic loss of more than 31 lives and numerous civilian injuries,” it added.

With the war entering its twelfth week, the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue their fight for power, the number of Sudanese people that suffered displacement exceeded the 2.8 mark, with 2.2 still within the country but had to leave their homes, and 615,000 were forced to flee Sudan to neighboring countries like Egypt and Chad.

According to the Preliminary Committee of the Sudan Doctors' Trade Union, more than 3,000 have lost their lives during the fights, and more than 6,000 have been injured.