Hamas Praises The Taliban Victory Over US 'Occupation'

Head of Hamas’ political bureau Ismail Haniyeh made the remarks on Monday in a telephone conversation with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s political chief.



“We congratulate the Muslim Afghan people for the defeat of the American occupation on all Afghan lands, and we congratulate the Taliban movement and its brave leadership on this victory, which culminated its long struggle over the past 20 years,” Haniyeh said.

“While Hamas wishes the Afghan Muslim people and its leadership success in achieving unity, stability and prosperity ..., it stresses that the demise of the American occupation and its allies proves that the resistance of the people, foremost of which is our struggling Palestinian people, will achieve victory,” he added.

The Taliban official, for his part, thanked Haniyeh for the call and wished victory for the oppressed Palestinian nation in their courageous resistance against the occupiers.

He also called on regional countries and nations to help the Palestinians expel the occupiers and liberate al-Qudsas well as the entire Palestinian territory.

