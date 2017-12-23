US may Recognize Annexation of Settlements and Israel as a Jewish State: Hamas Chief
Ismail Haniya, Hamas Political Chief (AFP)
Follow >
Click here to add Benjamin Netanyahu as an alert
Disable alert for Benjamin Netanyahu,
Click here to add Donald Trump as an alert
Disable alert for Donald Trump,
Click here to add Gaza as an alert
Disable alert for Gaza,
Click here to add Hamas as an alert
Disable alert for Hamas,
Click here to add Ismail Haniyeh as an alert
Disable alert for Ismail Haniyeh,
Click here to add Jerusalem as an alert
Disable alert for Jerusalem,
Click here to add Oslo as an alert
Disable alert for Oslo,
Click here to add Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an alert
Disable alert for Recep Tayyip Erdogan,
Click here to add U.S. administration as an alert
Disable alert for U.S. administration,
Click here to add UN General Assembly as an alert
Disable alert for UN General Assembly,
Click here to add Washington as an alert
Disable alert for Washington
The U.S. may recognize Israel as a Jewish state, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh said Saturday.
Speaking at a local convention in Gaza City, Haniyeh said his group had obtained information that Washington may take new decisions regarding Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause.
"We have information that the U.S. administration may recognize Israel as a Jewish state, annex settlements and abolish the Palestinian right to return," he said, without explaining where he got the information from.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded recognition of Israel as a Jewish capital for reviving peace talks with the Palestinians, which collapsed in 2014.
Palestinians fear that accepting Netanyahu’s demand could negate any right of return of Palestinian refugees from wars since 1948 to what is now Israel.
The Hamas chief called for a review of the Middle East peace process.
"The Palestinian Authority is requested to take a clear position regarding the Oslo peace accords and security coordination with Israel," he said.
Haniyeh stressed that Jerusalem would remain the capital of Palestine. "Every step taken by the Israeli occupation is invalid," he said.
On Dec. 6, U.S. President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital despite worldwide opposition. The decision has sparked angry demonstrations across the Muslim world. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other top Turkish officials have been at the international forefront opposing the U.S. move.
On Thursday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution against Trump's Jerusalem decision by a vote of 128-9.
- Feature: After Trump's Jerusalem Move Palestinians Face a New, Grim Reality
- It's not Just Trump: Many Senators Supported his Jerusalem Move
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Palestine will never recognize Israel as Jewish state, Mahmoud Abbas says
- Leader says Hamas won't recognize Israel right to exist
- Abbas: If talks fail, US should recognize Palestine
- UN chief condemns Israel over settlement activities in West Bank
- Overcrowded with the economics of occupation (and settlements): Palestinians face housing crisis in East Jerusalem