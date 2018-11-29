Hariri Refuses to Meet With Pro-Hezbollah MPs

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri gestures during the Paris Peace Forum at the Villette Conference Hall in Paris, Nov. 11, 2018. (AFP/Pool/Thomas Samson)

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will not meet with a group of Hezbollah-backed Sunni lawmakers, a source from the Future Movement said Thursday.

Hariri has denied a meeting request by the six MPs, who are outside the premier-designate’s Future Movement. They made the request in a bid to find a solution to the issue of their representation in the next Cabinet, a demand that has held up the government formation process since late last month.

“How can the designated premier meet with a group of MPs when there are some within it who accuse Hariri of working for the American-Israeli axis?” the source said. “People of this level will not set foot in [Hariri’s] Downtown residence.”

Hariri has persisted in rejecting their demand for representation, arguing that most of the six lawmakers belong to a parliamentary bloc and therefore should not receive separate representation. Hezbollah, meanwhile, has supported the lawmakers in their demand by withholding the names of its ministers for the new Cabinet until Hariri acquiesces to the MPs.

The Sunni lawmakers are expected to meet Thursday afternoon to look into the latest developments, including Hariri’s refusal to meet with them.

