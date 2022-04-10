Hezbollah Leader Invites Bassil, Franjieh to Iftar Banquet

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah held a meeting overnight with Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil and Marada Movement leader Suleiman Franjieh, Hezbollah said on Saturday.

A Hezbollah statement said Nasrallah hosted Bassil and Franjieh over a Ramadan Iftar banquet in the presence of a number of senior officials.

“The meeting was a proper opportunity to discuss bilateral ties and the political situations in Lebanon and the region,” the statement added.

The ties between Bassil and Franjieh have been strained for years now but they are both key allies of Hezbollah.

The two men are also potential candidates for the upcoming presidential elections and are supporting rival electoral lists in the May 15 parliamentary polls.