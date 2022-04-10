  1. Home
Hezbollah Leader Invites Bassil, Franjieh to Iftar Banquet

Published April 10th, 2022 - 07:49 GMT
Hassan Nasrallah
Supporters of Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon's militant Shiite Muslim Hezbollah movement, watch him speak through a giant screen at a mosque in the Lebanese capital Beirut's southern suburbs on November 1, 2019. / AFP

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah held a meeting overnight with Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil and Marada Movement leader Suleiman Franjieh, Hezbollah said on Saturday.

A Hezbollah statement said Nasrallah hosted Bassil and Franjieh over a Ramadan Iftar banquet in the presence of a number of senior officials.

“The meeting was a proper opportunity to discuss bilateral ties and the political situations in Lebanon and the region,” the statement added.

The ties between Bassil and Franjieh have been strained for years now but they are both key allies of Hezbollah.

The two men are also potential candidates for the upcoming presidential elections and are supporting rival electoral lists in the May 15 parliamentary polls.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Hassan NasrallahHezbollahLebanonEconomy

Via SyndiGate.info


Naharnet © 2022

