Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping Escalate

Yemen’s Information Minister Mu’amar Al-Eryani warned of escalating Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, state news agency Saba News reported.

Al-Eryani said such acts by the militia threatened the security and safety of trade ships and the marine navigation in one of the world’s most significant waterways.

#BREAKING: @GlobalDryad citing unconfirmed reports coming in about an incident against #Iran-flagged Saviz in the Red Sea. Would note the Saviz is described by some to be an IRGC "mother ship" stationed in Red Sea, helping to provide support for Houthi attacks. Watch this space. https://t.co/fEpkspFuAv — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) April 6, 2021

He added that the Houthis used Hodeida ports to launch their attacks with unmanned boobytrapped boats.

Al-Eryani further confirmed the Houthis’ violation of the Sweden Agreement and their implementation of the Iranian agenda to spread chaos in the region.



The minister urged the international community, the United Nations (UN), permanent member states in Security Council and UN and US envoys to Yemen to condemn these attacks.

He also urged them to take serious action against the attacks, which target not only Yemen’s stability but also the international security and world’s interests.

Militia threatens maritime navigation in Red Sea, following Al Qaida path: Arab Coalitionhttps://t.co/9vSOerPIBe — Gulf News (@gulf_news) March 9, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, the Arab Coalition intercepted an explosives-laden drone launched by the militia toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, the alliance command center said.

The attack was condemned by a number countries and organizations including the UAE, Bahrain, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Muslim World League.

Kuwait’s ministry of foreign affairs also denounced the attack. It said in a statement that it supports Saudi Arabia in all the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry also said it condemns such attack that lead to the spread of fear and horror in the region.

