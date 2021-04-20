Houthi Drone Heading Towards Saudi Khamis Mushait Intercepted

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait on Tuesday, state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The Kingdom has seen an increase in attacks by the militia after the US delisted the Houthis from the list of terrorist organizations.

Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 @arabnews headline



Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait pic.twitter.com/xSk87iv0Yp — MiniTrue Archive (@MiniTrueArchive) April 20, 2021

Last month, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak condemned recent attacks by the Houthis, saying that they hindered the peace process and blamed Iran for the ongoing crisis in the country.



“The Iranian interventions have become a formidable obstruction to peace as Iran has turned the Yemeni conflict into a negotiating card that Iranian regime capitalizes on to serve its nuclear negotiations,” he said.

#BREAKING: Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait https://t.co/duq3aNOeN2 pic.twitter.com/kgBs7zanZ1 — Arab News (@arabnews) March 9, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source.