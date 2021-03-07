Houthi Drone Kills 1 Policeman, Wounds 7 in Yemen’s Taiz

One policeman was killed and seven others were wounded in a Houthi drone attack targeting a police station in Yemen’s Taiz province, state news agency Saba News reported.

Two of the seven injured people are in critical condition, the report said.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said the Iranian-backed Houthi militia will not stop its practices unless it becomes under military and political pressure.

“The Houthi militia won’t yield to the calls for de-escalation and engage in peacebuilding based on the three references unless they come under military and political pressure, something which the international community should understand,” Al-Eryani said.

Fierce clashes flare up between Houthi militia and government forces east of the besieged city of #Taiz #Republican_Yemen pic.twitter.com/5RagwYIrmD — Republican Yemen English (@RepYemenEnglish) March 6, 2021

He further said that even during negotiations, the Houthis did not show willingness to reach a peaceful solution to end the conflict in the country.



“Their engagement was a mere maneuver to take a break and then regroup and recruit and brainwash more fighters,” he added.

Al-Eryani urged the international community and the United Nations to avoid wasting more time and efforts in convincing the militia to reach peace, as the country’s people are suffering due to their military escalations.

Treasury sanctions two Houthi military leaders in Yemen https://t.co/pPaHOTB9es pic.twitter.com/cmPRSHR8Ek — The Hill (@thehill) March 2, 2021

The country’s civil war kicked off in 2014 when Houthis seized the capital, leading the internationally recognized government to flee to neighboring Saudi Arabia.

This article has been adapted from its original source.