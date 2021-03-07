  1. Home
  Houthi Drone Kills 1 Policeman, Wounds 7 in Yemen's Taiz

Published March 7th, 2021 - 11:22 GMT
Houthi drone targets Yemen's Taiz area killing 1 and injuring 7 others
A Yemeni boy kisses the forehead of a killed youngster, following a reported mortar shell attack on the country's third city of Taez, on February 20, 2021. Yemen is engulfed in a bloody power struggle that erupted in 2014 between its government, supported by Saudi Arabia, and Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north. AHMAD AL-BASHA / AFP
Houthi drone hits Taiz city in Yemen.

One policeman was killed and seven others were wounded in a Houthi drone attack targeting a police station in Yemen’s Taiz province, state news agency Saba News reported.

Two of the seven injured people are in critical condition, the report said.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said the Iranian-backed Houthi militia will not stop its practices unless it becomes under military and political pressure.

“The Houthi militia won’t yield to the calls for de-escalation and engage in peacebuilding based on the three references unless they come under military and political pressure, something which the international community should understand,” Al-Eryani said.

He further said that even during negotiations, the Houthis did not show willingness to reach a peaceful solution to end the conflict in the country.


“Their engagement was a mere maneuver to take a break and then regroup and recruit and brainwash more fighters,” he added.

Al-Eryani urged the international community and the United Nations to avoid wasting more time and efforts in convincing the militia to reach peace, as the country’s people are suffering due to their military escalations.

The country’s civil war kicked off in 2014 when Houthis seized the capital, leading the internationally recognized government to flee to neighboring Saudi Arabia.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:YemenHouthidronesTaizMuammar Al-Eryani

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

