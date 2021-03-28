Houthi Drone on Saudi Destroyed by Arab Coalition

The Arab Coalition said Sunday that it it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

#SaudiArabia’s Council of Ministers has urged for an extension of the weapons embargo on #Iran amid increased drone and missile attacks from the Houthi militia in Yemen.https://t.co/RcwMY2ERpY — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 17, 2021

The coalition said it was taking “all necessary operational measures to protect civilians against terrorist assaults,” in statements carried by Al Arabiya TV.

The bloc had destroyed a Houthi drone fired at the city on Friday. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said earlier on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones.



