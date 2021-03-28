  1. Home
  3. Houthi Drone on Saudi Destroyed by Arab Coalition

Published March 28th, 2021 - 09:46 GMT
Houthi militia
Houthi militia targeted Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Houthi Militia fired explosive-laden drone towards Khamis Mushait city.

The Arab Coalition said Sunday that it it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said it was taking “all necessary operational measures to protect civilians against terrorist assaults,” in statements carried by Al Arabiya TV.  

The bloc had destroyed a Houthi drone fired at the city on Friday. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said earlier on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones. 


