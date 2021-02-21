'Vehicle Bomb': Terror Attack Injures 5 Civilians in Northern Syria

At least five civilians were injured in Azaz in northern Syria during a terror attack carried out with a vehicle bomb, according to initial reports Saturday.

Firefighters rushed to a fire that broke out after the explosion that damaged surrounding shops and houses.

The injured were taken to hospitals in the region.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, the YPG/ PKK terror group is believed to be behind the attack, according to security forces.

Located near the Turkey border, the region hosts camps housing those feeling Bashar Al Assad's regime and terror organizations.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoo.

