Really so Different? On Democratic and Republican Foreign Policy in the Middle East

“You’re going to end up with peace in the Middle East. Nobody thought we’d be in a position like this,” Donald Trump said on 23 August in an interview with Steve Hilton, a Fox News host. The enormous death rate from Covid-19 in the US and the continued protests over the treatment of Black citizens in America has pushed Donald Trump’s pitch for re-election towards the Middle East. Earlier this month a historic deal was signed between Israel and the UAE which saw a norma

