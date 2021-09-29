Huge Blaze Destroys 55 Cars in Dubai

  1. Home
A huge blaze erupted at a car showroom complex in Dubai early Tuesday morning leaving at least 55 vehicles on display there destroyed, local media have reported.

The massive fire started in one of the showrooms and quickly spread to seven other shops, according to emergency officers who responded shortly after a fire alarm was raised.

A video posted on social media showed a staff spraying water on parked luxury vehicles as huge flames and thick smoke billow from the roof of the burning showrooms.

No injuries were however reported from the blaze at the Ras Al-Khor industrial area of the emirate.

Civil defense authorities are conducting investigations on what caused the fire.


