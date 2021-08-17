Hundreds of Afghan Civilians Board US Air Force Plane

Hundreds of Afghan civilians seen riding a seatless US Air Force plane on Monday with hope to escape the country that fell into the hands of the Taliban militants.

Sources claimed that a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III Air Force plane carried about 650 Afghan civilians on board. The pilot of the mission estimated earlier that over 800 people were flown from Kabul to Qatar.

As Kabul fell, US Air Force on Sunday evening evacuated 640 Afghan civilians on a C-17 Globemaster III. Earlier estimates by the pilot of the mission indicated over 800 civilians who were flown from Kabul to Qatar. Defining photograph of the exodus. Salute to the loadmaster! pic.twitter.com/LeWIZQfkOA — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 16, 2021

Horrific scenes were seen at the Kabul Airport earlier that day as hundreds seen running behind a US plane and climbing it with hope to flee, but unfortunately some fell for their deaths.

Another clip showed bodies on the ground of the Kabul Airport after they were shot while attempting to escape on a US Air Force plane that carried US embassy stuff and other officials.