Hundreds Return Home From Turkey to Terror-Free Syrian Regions

Hundreds of Syrians left Turkey on Tuesday for terror-free regions of Syria as part of ongoing voluntary return program.

Taking refuge in Turkey due to civil war in Syria, 400 Syrians -- including women and children -- from different parts of Turkey were voluntarily repatriated from southern Kilis province to areas in Syria cleared of terrorists.

Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria liberated the region of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making return of Syrian civilians to homeland possible.

Jafar Muhammad, a Syrian returnee, told Anadolu Agency that he felt joy and sorrow at the same time as he was leaving Turkey after four years.

Expressing his love for Turkey, Muhammed said he was happy to return to Syria.

“May Allah bless all people here. They gave us foods, drinks, clothes. But, now, we want to go back home. I hope all of our friends here will return to Syria soon.”

Over 17,000 Syrians returned to Syria since January under the voluntary return program, according to local sources.