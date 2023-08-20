Hurricane Hilary threatens deadly floods in California

ALBAWABA - California has announced a state of emergency over the upcoming Hurricane Hilary which is threatening to cause deadly floods and extreme rain, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Newsom added that due to expected harsh weather, a state of emergency was declared in a large area of Southern California.

A statement released from the governor's office reads: "There are more than 7,500 boots on the ground” who are ready for the impact of Hurricane Hilary."

View of the street in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California state, Mexico on August 19, 2023. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)

“Today, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for much of Southern California to support Hurricane Hilary's response and recovery efforts as the state continues mobilizing and coordinating resources ahead of the storm’s forecasted impacts starting today,” it maintained.

The United State's National Hurricane Center confirmed on Saturday night that Hurricane Hilary, which has winds of 90 miles per hour, weakened from a Category 2 storm to a Category 1 storm throughout its way to California, CNN reported.

Nevertheless, the National Weather Service in San Diego revealed: "Hilary has sped up a bit, along with a slight shift eastward in its track. This results in Sunday morning through Sunday evening being the time frame of most impact."