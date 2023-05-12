Imran Khan to be released on bail

ALBAWABA - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be released from custody after an order from Pakistani court on Friday.

On Thursday, Pakistani court said that the arrest of the leader of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was illegal.

Under the court bail, judges granted Khan can't be re-arrested for the next two weeks at least.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Imran Khan after the bail in 4 cases, now heading for another hearing. <a href="https://t.co/TU5rDTda5E">pic.twitter.com/TU5rDTda5E</a></p>— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) <a href="https://twitter.com/iihtishamm/status/1656978968866615297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 12, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Khan said to The Independent: "They had no justification to arrest me. I was abducted. It seems as if there was a law of jungle."

(PTI) posted on social media welcoming the new order of the Pakistani court. It said: "Thank God that Islamabad High Court granted bail to Imran Khan for 2 weeks."

Imran Khan was arrested by by paramilitary troops in Islamabad on charges brought by the country’s anti-corruption agency. The arrest of Khan triggered nationwide protests across the country.

Khan was submitting his biometric data for a court appearance when paramilitary forces broke down a window to get to him before apprehending him, CNN reported.