Imran Khan's arrest triggers nationwide protests

ALBAWABA - Thousands of people protested the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan across Pakistan.

Supporters of the Pakistani politician demonstrated in the cities of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities against his arrest.

Protest against Imran Khan’s arrest.

Peshawar 📍 pic.twitter.com/mPksevxvm1 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 9, 2023

The leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested on Tuesday at Islamabad court by paramilitary troops in the capital.

Khan,70, was arrested in connection with a corruption case.

One member of the PTI party was killed in Quetta, according to Shireen Mazari, former minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Pakistan Army General’s house in Lahore! Army takeover very likely as protest against Imran Khan’s arrest becoming big and violent. pic.twitter.com/LhzFIQFOGx — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 9, 2023

Furthermore, protesters gathered outside the former prime minister’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore city and blocked the adjacent roads by burning tyres. Pakistani police used water cannons to disperse people.

A video allegedly showing protesters in Pakistan setting the house of a Pakistan army general on fire in Lahore was shared online with some commenting that "a coup is possible in Pakistan."

On April 10, 2022, Imran Khan was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote which was held at midnight.