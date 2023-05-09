Imran Khan's arrest triggers nationwide protests

  1. Home
Published May 9th, 2023 - 05:27 GMT
Imran Khan
Black smoke billows from a street installation set alight during a protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar on May 9, 2023. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Thousands of people protested the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan across Pakistan. 

Supporters of the Pakistani politician demonstrated in the cities of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities against his arrest.

The leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested on Tuesday at Islamabad court by paramilitary troops in the capital.

Khan,70, was arrested in connection with a corruption case.

One member of the PTI party was killed in Quetta, according to Shireen Mazari, former minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Furthermore, protesters gathered outside the former prime minister’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore city and blocked the adjacent roads by burning tyres. Pakistani police used water cannons to disperse people.

A video allegedly showing protesters in Pakistan setting the house of a Pakistan army general on fire in Lahore was shared online with some commenting that "a coup is possible in Pakistan."

On April 10, 2022, Imran Khan was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote which was held at midnight.

