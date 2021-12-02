India Detects Two Omicron Variant Cases

India's health ministry has announced the first two cases of the new Omicron variant on Thursday, local media reported.

The two Omicron cases were reported in Karnataka city, a state in South India.

Over a dozen of countries have reported cases of the new COVID-19 strains with the latest being the US, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last month and is currently spreading all over the world with fears of more cases to continue appearing.

According to scientists, people who took two or three vaccine shots are likely to be protected in face of the Omicron variant.