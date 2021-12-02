  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. India Detects Two Omicron Variant Cases

India Detects Two Omicron Variant Cases

Published December 2nd, 2021 - 11:05 GMT
Two cases of the Omicron variant were discovered in India's Karnataka.
Omicron variant. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Two cases of the Omicron Variant were discovered in India's Karnataka.

India's health ministry has announced the first two cases of the new Omicron variant on Thursday, local media reported.

Also ReadFuturama Beats The Simpsons in Predicting Omicron VariantFuturama Beats The Simpsons in Predicting Omicron Variant

The two Omicron cases were reported in Karnataka city, a state in South India.

Over a dozen of countries have reported cases of the new COVID-19 strains with the latest being the US, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last month and is currently spreading all over the world with fears of more cases to continue appearing. 

According to scientists, people who took two or three vaccine shots are likely to be protected in face of the Omicron variant.

Tags:Omicron variantCovid-19vaccineIndia

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...