Over 70 dead and dozens missing in landslides and flash flood in Himachal Pradesh

ALBAWABA- In a span of three days, the toll of lives lost due to landslides and flash floods has risen to at least 71 in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, with 13 individuals still unaccounted for.

The gravity of the situation escalated on Wednesday as search and rescue teams meticulously retrieved more bodies from the wreckage of collapsed structures.

The hill state has been battling the onslaught of heavy rainfall since Sunday, which has resulted in rampant landslides across multiple districts. Among the hardest hit are three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli, and Krishna Nagar—where communities are grappling with the aftermath of severe landslides.

Since the onset of the monsoon rains, a distressing total of 214 individuals have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, with 38 people still reported as missing.

The economic toll of this catastrophe looms large, with the state government estimating the loss due to heavy rains to exceed 10,000 Indian Crores.