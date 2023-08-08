Indian high court warns of ethnic cleansing against Muslim minority in Haryana

ALBAWABA- Amid rising tensions triggered by Hindu mobs in India, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a grave warning, accusing the state of potentially orchestrating ethnic cleansing.

P&H HC order on demolitions in #Nuh and #Gurugram.



"The issue also arises whether the buildings belonging to a particular community are being brought down under the guise of law and order problem and an exercise of ethnic cleansing is being conducted by the State" pic.twitter.com/HzCisci6zm — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 7, 2023

The court's concerns revolve around the demolition of buildings owned by a specific community under the pretext of law and order, raising suspicions of deliberate ethnic cleansing.

Troubling reports have emerged from Nuh, Haryana's sole Muslim-majority district governed by the BJP, where over 350 properties were razed within four days. Starting in early August, a distressing series of events unfolded, involving the bulldozing of Muslim homes and shops.

Shockingly, three mosques were set ablaze, and an imam was brutally beaten to death by an extremist Hindu mob. In Nuh, located an hour away from New Delhi, over 150 Muslims have been arrested, and an internet blackout until August 12 aims to curb the escalating ethnic violence incited by radical Hindu groups against the Muslim minority.

The violence ensued following a procession organized by the far-right Hindu group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing, the Bajrang Dal, in Nuh district, affiliated with the ruling BJP.

Blame has been attributed to Muslims, who make up nearly 77 percent of Nuh's population, with Hindu groups claiming the violence started with stone pelting and vehicle torching by Muslims during their procession.

About 100 Muslim homes were bulldozed on Saturday in Nuh, Haryana. The Muslim family that owned this Sahara family restaurant also had it demolished by the ruling BJP government. pic.twitter.com/Sds1oqioJx — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) August 6, 2023

Muslims, however, point to a Facebook video by Monu Manesar, a notorious Hindu vigilante accused of killing two Muslim men earlier this year. Recent years have seen bulldozers used in BJP-governed states to demolish properties of Muslims accused of religious clashes.

In a related development, a senior U.S. official reaffirmed the United States' commitment to addressing human rights concerns with India, ahead of President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to the G20 Summit in New Delhi.