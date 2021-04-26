  1. Home
India Reports 352,991 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Published April 26th, 2021 - 05:59 GMT
India registered 352,991 new coronavirus cases.
A man from a Non-governmental organization (NGO) wearing an outfit resembling the Covid-19 coronavirus moves around a marketplace urging people to follow the safety protocols during an awareness drive held in Siliguri on April 25, 2021. DIPTENDU DUTTA / AFP
India's daily coronavirus cases hits 352,991.

India's daily coronavirus cases hit another global record Monday after the country registered 352,991 new infections, said the Health Ministry.

The country's total caseload rose to over 17 million while the death toll stood at 195,123, including a record 2,812 new fatalities.

India has registered an exponential increase in daily cases to over 300,000 since Thursday last week, taking the country’s health system to the verge of collapse and leading to a shortage of oxygen at hospitals.

The worst hit is the capital New Delhi, which is facing an acute shortage of oxygen in hospitals. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday also announced the extension of the lockdown for another week.

Facing tough questions, the government has now taken more steps to tackle the second deadly wave, pressing railways, the air force and the navy to transport oxygen across the country.

 

The government said Sunday that nearly 4,000 COVID care coaches with 64,000 beds positioned at various railway stations can be made available for quick deployment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday during his radio address that after successfully confronting the first wave of the coronavirus, the country was full of enthusiasm and self-confidence, but "this storm has shaken the country."

Modi’s office in a separate statement said the Prime Minister’s CARES fund has given "in-principle approval" for the allocation of funds for the setting up of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants inside public health facilities in the country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

