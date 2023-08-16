Indians in UAE reach 3.5 million outnumbering its own citizens by threefold

ALBAWABA- The number of Indian residents in the UAE has surged past 3.5 million, with over 130,000 arrivals since the end of last year, according to recent data in the UAE.

This announcement was made by V Muraleedharan, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, during a Lok Sabha session.

The current figure marks an increase from 3.419 million at the close of 2022. As the most sought-after destination for Indian workers abroad, the UAE continues to attract a significant influx of talent.

However, as the Gulf region houses a total of approximately eight million Indian expatriates, concerns arise over the demographic dynamics and the potential for indigenous populations to become minorities on their own land.

Despite these concerns, the deepening strategic partnership between the UAE and India, as well as various collaborative efforts, remain key features of their diplomatic ties.