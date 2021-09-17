  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Indonesian President Found Guilty in Air Pollution Case

Indonesian President Found Guilty in Air Pollution Case

Published September 17th, 2021 - 04:14 GMT
Indonesian President Widodo
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, dressed in a traditional costume of the Baduy tribe from Banten province, gestures during his state-of-the-nation address at a general assembly of parliament in Jakarta on August 16, 2021. (Photo by Bagus INDAHONO / POOL / AFP)

The court on Thursday has found Indonesian President Joko Widodo and 6 other government officials guilty of negligence regarding Jakarta citizens' rights to clean air.

Also ReadIndonesia Pledges $3 Million to AfghanistanIndonesia Pledges $3 Million to Afghanistan

The Central Jakarta District Court voted 3-0 in favor of a group of 32 plaintiffs who sued the president, three Cabinet officials and three governors. The lawsuit said the government has an obligation to set adequate air quality standards "to protect the people's health, the environment and the ecosystem."

The court rejected the lawsuit's claim that the officials violated a human right for health, the South China Morning Post reported.


The World Health Organization set the annual ambient air quality standard at 10 micrograms of fine particles per cubic meter of air, but Indonesia's standard is 15 micrograms.

The lawsuit called for more supervision of pollution levels and sanctions against those who pollute, The New York Times reported.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Joko WidodoIndonesiaAir PollutionIndonesian President

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...