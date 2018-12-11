Iran Able to Build Broader-Range Ballistic Missiles - IRGC Commander

General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, commander of aerial forces of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards giving a press conference in Tehran. (AFP)

Iran has the ability to build ballistic missiles with a broader range, a senior commander of the Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Monday, according to the Fars News agency.

Head of the IRGC’s airspace division Amirali Hajizadeh explained that Iran’s missiles currently cover a range of 2,000 kilometers and many “enemy bases” are within the range of 800 kilometers.

In May, US President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear international agreement and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. He said the deal was flawed because it did not include Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.

Hajizadeh announced that Iran has the ability to build missiles with a broader range, according to Fars News.

“We don’t have limitations from a technical perspective or by conventions with regard to missile range,” he dded.

The Iranian government ruled out negotiations with Washington over its military capabilities, particularly its missile program run by the IRGC.

Reuters noted that Hajizadeh said last month that US bases in Afghanistan and other regional countries, in addition to US aircraft carriers in the Gulf, were within range of Iranian missiles.

In October, the Revolutionary Guards fired missiles at ISIS militants in Syria after the terrorist group took responsibility for an attack at a military parade in Iran that killed 25 people, nearly half of them members of the IRGC.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday a decision by OPEC+ on Friday to cut output was a snub for a US “policy of meddling”, state news agency IRNA reported.

OPEC and other oil producers agreed to cut down oil production by more than the market had expected.

“Despite U S attempts to interfere in OPEC affairs and prevent a balancing of oil supply, fortunately with the resistance of member states and the efforts of Iran...this plan was neutralised and there was a defeat for America’s policy of meddling,” IRNA quoted Rouhani as saying.

OPEC and its allies announced on Friday cuts in crude output of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to balance the global oil market.

Members agreed the group will curb production by 800,000 bpd, while non-OPEC oil producers will cut production by 400,000 bpd.

