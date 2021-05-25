  1. Home
Iran Announces Presidential Candidates for 2021 Elections

Published May 25th, 2021 - 09:52 GMT
Highlights
Iran’s Interior Ministry has released a final list of the candidates found qualified by the Constitutional Council to run for president in the June 18 election, officially clearing them to start campaigning.

The much-awaited list, which was released on Tuesday, includes Saeed Jalili, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Alireza Zakani, Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Albdolnasser Hemmati and Mohsen Mehralizadeh.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

