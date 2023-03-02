Iran arrests 4 for assaulting woman

ALBAWABA - Iranian authorities arrested four people on Thursday with links to an assault on a woman outside one of the girls' schools targeted by poisoning attacks.

A video was shared online showing a man assaulting a woman outside the Aban 13 School in Tehran. The clip was verified by AFP.

Horrifying. The mass poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran, right after months of protests, is very alarming. Millions are concerned about these “chemical attacks,” which have taken many to hospitals. The government is incapable of addressing the issue. pic.twitter.com/rqZByAo5Sg — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) March 1, 2023

Local Iranian media said that four people were arrested in connection with an attack on a woman outside a school in the capital Tehran.

For the past three months, a wave of poisoning attacks has been targeting schoolgirls across Iran with an attempt to force shut the schools.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that he assigned Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to provide "continuous information on the results of the investigation" into the attacks.