  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iran arrests 4 for assaulting woman

Iran arrests 4 for assaulting woman

Published March 2nd, 2023 - 04:30 GMT
Iran
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 15, 2023 shows him in the capital Tehran addressing a gathering of people from the northwestern region of Iranian Azerbaijan. (Photo by KHAMENEI.IR / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Iranian authorities arrested four people on Thursday with links to an assault on a woman outside one of the girls' schools targeted by poisoning attacks.

Also ReadRaisi reacts to schoolgirls' poisoning incidentsRaisi reacts to schoolgirls' poisoning incidents

A video was shared online showing a man assaulting a woman outside the Aban 13 School in Tehran. The clip was verified by AFP.

Local Iranian media said that four people were arrested in connection with an attack on a woman outside a school in the capital Tehran.

For the past three months, a wave of poisoning attacks has been targeting schoolgirls across Iran with an attempt to force shut the schools.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that he assigned Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to provide "continuous information on the results of the investigation" into the attacks.

Tags:Iranschoolpoisoning

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...