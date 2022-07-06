Iran Arrests Several Foreign Diplomats

ALBAWABA - Breaking news. Foreign diplomats are arrested from Iran according to local media sources.

#BREAKING Iran media says foreign diplomats arrested, a Briton expelled pic.twitter.com/ZbsatZ4fSA — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 6, 2022

As quoted by the AFP, there are other news stating that a Briton has been expelled. Other news suggests the arrests of the diplomats were made for "spying activities."

According to Sedghian, Iranian authorities arrested foreign diplomats for “spying activities”. And among them the assistant of #UK ambassador in #Tehran. https://t.co/GntZjZQwFQ — Mohammed Shummary - د.محمد الشمري (@MAShummary) July 6, 2022

The arrests were made by Islamic Revolutionary Guards.