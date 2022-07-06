  1. Home
  3. Iran Arrests Several Foreign Diplomats

Iran Arrests Several Foreign Diplomats

Published July 6th, 2022 - 07:48 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Breaking news. Foreign diplomats are arrested from Iran according to local media sources. 

As quoted by the AFP, there are other news stating that a Briton has been expelled. Other news suggests the arrests of the diplomats were made for "spying activities." 

The arrests were made by Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

 


