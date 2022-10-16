Iran Denies Relation Between Protests and Evin Prison Riot

Riots and clashes erupted at Evin prison in the Iranian capital, Tehran on Saturday night.

The Evin prison unrest was caused by a fight between prisoners that resulted in a fire in the prison's clothes warehouse, Iran's state-run IRNA reported.

BREAKING: Evin Prison, the infamous fortress where Tehran’s political prisoners are warehoused, is on fire today, October 15, with reports of gunfire from the facility pic.twitter.com/Gt6PJru2C4 — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) October 15, 2022

According to the country's prosecutor, the riots in Evin Prison aren't related to the protests that have been going on across Iran for about a month now.

Videos shared on social media show a huge, black smoke rising in the air along with sounds of gunshots and explosions.

The spokesperson of the US Department of State Ned Price said in a Tweet that the government is closely overseeing unrest in Evin prison. He also added: 'Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens'.

Evin prison, northern Tehran, allegedly hosts political prisoners, journalists and foreign nationals.

We are following reports from Evin Prison with urgency. We are in contact with the Swiss as our protecting power. Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 15, 2022

Protests have been going across Iran since September 17th after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, at the hands of the morality police for wearing the hijab 'improperly'.

A US-based rights monitor HRANA said that at least 233 protesters, among which 32 were under the age of 18, were killed in the violent protests across Iran.