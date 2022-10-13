France Uses Mahsa Amini to Tighten Anti-Hijab Rules

French politician François-Xavier Bellamy's latest remark on campaigns promoting the freedom of the Hijab in Europe has raised questions about the country's orientation on Islam.

MEP François-Xavier Bellamy proposed an amendment to ban communication campaigns featuring veiled women. Bellamy asked the Council of Europe not to use women in Hijab in any kind of its video publications that are part of its wide anti-discrimination campaigns.

Voile islamique : François-Xavier Bellamy propose d'interdire que la Commission européenne finance de nouvelles campagnes pour promouvoir le #hijab (Vidéo)https://t.co/uNtnpxyjMC — TVL (@tvlofficiel) October 7, 2022

Translation: "Islamic veil: François-Xavier Bellamy proposes to ban the European Commission from funding new campaigns to promote hijab."

In support of his idea, the French politician justified his proposal, which was described as an Islamophobic remark by activists, by using the latest protests in Iran adding that in support of women who are fighting for their right against compulsory hijab, Europe should not fund more 'freedom in the hijab' campaigns.

Protests have been going on in Iran for about a month following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, following her arrest by morality police for wearing the 'hijab improperly'. Hundreds are believed killed in the latest protests across Iran, according to human rights groups.

Earlier, the Council of Europe released a campaign called 'Freedom is in hijab' to promote diversity and the acceptance of others. "Beauty is in diversity as freedom is in hijab," One of the campaign's slogans read.

France has been lately tightening its regulations to target hijab and women's face veils besides closing dozens of mosques across the country.

Furthermore, Switzerland has drafted a law that imposes around $1000 fine on women who wear a face veil.