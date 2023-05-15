  1. Home
  Iran to execute child wife who killed "rapist husband"

May 15th, 2023
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Iran intends to execute a woman who was said to be "forcibly married" when she was 15 years old to a 28-year-old man, whom she killed on the pretext that he raped her.

A death sentence was issued against 18 prisoners, including six women and a "child wife", in Isfahan. The verdict is slated be carried out in the coming days, said the Iranian Human Rights Organization

According to the organization, the 18 prisoners, including two women, in Dastikred Prison in Isfahan and four other women in Dolatabad Women's Prison, have been informed that their sentences are about to be carried out.

Informed sources recounted that Samira Abbasi is among the women who will be executed. It was said that she killed her husband, who was 13 years older than her, because he was used to raping and torturing her.

It was reported that she was forcibly married to her husband when she was under-aged. She killed her husband when she 17-years-old.

Social media activists interacted widely with Abbasi's case and denounced the death sentence on the pretext that she got married while she was a teenager, which is contrary to humanity.

Activists also called Iranian authorities for tougher penalties for "rapist husbands".

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned, in a statement on Friday, about the increase in executions in Iran.

It described this as a "serious violation of human rights," and said that the "International community must condemn this."

Iran had witnessed during the past two weeks no less than 60 executions.

