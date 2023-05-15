Iran to execute child wife who killed "rapist husband"

ALBAWABA - Iran intends to execute a woman who was said to be "forcibly married" when she was 15 years old to a 28-year-old man, whom she killed on the pretext that he raped her.

A death sentence was issued against 18 prisoners, including six women and a "child wife", in Isfahan. The verdict is slated be carried out in the coming days, said the Iranian Human Rights Organization

- سميرا عباسي. طفلة إيرانية أهلها فرضوا عليها الزواج من شخص بيدوفيلي، اغت*صبها وعذبها. قدرت تقتل*ه عشان تخلص نفسها من العذاب والمجرم ده.. اتقبض عليها من الشرطة الإيرانية وخدت حكم "الإعدام". وهتفقد حياتها بعد أيام قليلة



- ايوة هي دي الحياة في جحيم الدول الدينية #SamiraAbbasi pic.twitter.com/UFhQsKmzKC — A_hmed (@Ahmeeddd44) May 14, 2023

According to the organization, the 18 prisoners, including two women, in Dastikred Prison in Isfahan and four other women in Dolatabad Women's Prison, have been informed that their sentences are about to be carried out.

Informed sources recounted that Samira Abbasi is among the women who will be executed. It was said that she killed her husband, who was 13 years older than her, because he was used to raping and torturing her.

#إيران | قالت منظمة حقوق الإنسان الإيرانية، إن حكم الإعدام الصادر بحق ١٨ سجينا، والذي سينفذ في الأيام المقبلة، من بينهم سميرا عباسي التي تزوجت قسرا عندما كانت في سن الخامسة عشر لرجل يبلغ من العمر ٢٨ عاما، وتعرضت للإساءة والاغتصاب، وقتلت زوجها في سن السابعة عشر. #SamiraAbbasi — حقوق المرأة (@WomenToAware) May 15, 2023

It was reported that she was forcibly married to her husband when she was under-aged. She killed her husband when she 17-years-old.

Social media activists interacted widely with Abbasi's case and denounced the death sentence on the pretext that she got married while she was a teenager, which is contrary to humanity.

Activists also called Iranian authorities for tougher penalties for "rapist husbands".

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned, in a statement on Friday, about the increase in executions in Iran.

#SamiraAbbasi was forcibly married when she was 15 to a 28 year old man. Raped and abused by her husband, she poisoned and killed him at 17. Sentenced to death and detained in Isfahan prison, she was notified that she will be executed in a few days https://t.co/LfmpZCQxJ8 — ژید (@Itszheed) May 15, 2023

It described this as a "serious violation of human rights," and said that the "International community must condemn this."

Iran had witnessed during the past two weeks no less than 60 executions.