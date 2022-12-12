Iran executes 2nd protester

ALBAWABA - Iran executed a second protester for his purported involvement in nationwide protests after a video allegedly showed him stabbing a man to death and running away.

Majidreza Rahnavard, a 23-year-old athlete, was executed days after Tehran announced that it had executed its first convict, Mohsen Shekari, in connection with nationwide protests that erupted in September.

Iran has executed 23-year-old MajidReza Rahnavard. Majidreza Rahnavard, in the second execution amid protests, after the 8 Dec execution of Mohsen Shekari. We must condemn this, but its not enough to just condemn this brutal and evil act. pic.twitter.com/ZF7QcJlnjr — Margot Wallström (@margotwallstrom) December 12, 2022

Amnesty International denounced the killing of demonstrators and expressed its concern that more Iranian protesters arrested in the latest demonstrations may face the same destiny.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) pointed out that Iranian authorities are accusing protesters of national security threats - which could lead to the death penalty - and grossly unfair trials.

Protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 17 upon the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman in the custody of the Iranian morality police. Mahsa Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 for wearing an "improper hijab," Arabic for a headdress. She collapsed while in detention, slipped into a coma, and died three days after her arrest.

Consequently, massive protests erupted across Iran following Amini's death. The demonstrators chanted slogans against the Iranian regime, calling for an end to strict rules slapped on women, including the compulsory hijab.