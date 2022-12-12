Iran executes 2nd protester

  1. Home
Published December 12th, 2022 - 07:21 GMT
Iran
A woman wears a T-shirt bearing the word "Execution" in Persian, as she takes part in a rally in support of Iranian women in Istanbul, on November 26, 2022. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)
Last Thursday, Iran announced executing its first protest-linked demonstrator Mohsen Shekari.

ALBAWABA - Iran executed a second protester for his purported involvement in nationwide protests after a video allegedly showed him stabbing a man to death and running away.

Majidreza Rahnavard, a 23-year-old athlete, was executed days after Tehran announced that it had executed its first convict, Mohsen Shekari, in connection with nationwide protests that erupted in September.

Amnesty International denounced the killing of demonstrators and expressed its concern that more Iranian protesters arrested in the latest demonstrations may face the same destiny.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) pointed out that Iranian authorities are accusing protesters of national security threats - which could lead to the death penalty - and grossly unfair trials.

Protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 17 upon the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman in the custody of the Iranian morality police. Mahsa Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 for wearing an "improper hijab," Arabic for a headdress. She collapsed while in detention, slipped into a coma, and died three days after her arrest.

Consequently, massive protests erupted across Iran following Amini's death. The demonstrators chanted slogans against the Iranian regime, calling for an end to strict rules slapped on women, including the compulsory hijab.

