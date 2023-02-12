  1. Home
  3. Iran releases journalist Elnaz Mohammadi

Published February 12th, 2023 - 03:50 GMT
Iranian journalist Elnaz Mohammadi
Iranian journalist Elnaz Mohammadi. (Twitter/ @hammihanonline)

ALBAWABA - Iran released journalist Elnaz Mohammadi on bail after one week of being arrested, local media reported on Sunday.

Mohammadi, who works at the Hammihan newspaper, was in prison after she responded to a summons to answer questions at a court in Tehran’s Evin Prison, according to news reports.

Hammihan newspaper shared a picture of the Iranian journalist confirming her release while her sister Elahe Mohammadi is still behind bars after being first to cover the death of activist Masha Amini in the custody of the morality police on Sept. 16.

Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 for violating the dress code and wearing an "improper hijab." Massive protests erupted in Iran following the death of the activist in police custody calling for more women's freedom and the abolishment of the morality police.

Iranians also chanted slogans against the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei and his government. Women cut their hair and burnt hijabs during the anti-government protest. 

