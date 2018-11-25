Iran Sees No Point for Fresh Nuclear Talks With U.S. - Javad Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif holds a press conference in Tehran. (AFP)

Iran sees no point in fresh nuclear talks with the US without guarantees it will not renege on any deal made, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May, branding the deal to restrict Iran's nuclear work a "disaster".

Sweeping new American sanctions against Iran, which came into effect on November 5, have raised fears about whether the deal can survive.

Iran has said the future of the JCPOA would be called into question if it no longer received the economic benefits of the deal.

The deal envisaged sanctions on Iran being lifted in return for it accepting IAEA inspections and limits on its nuclear activities.

"Why should we resume another talk just because somebody doesn't like it?” Zarif asked.

On Friday, Iran "strongly rejected" US accusations that it has a chemical weapons program.

"The United States... has made, as is its habit, baseless accusations against the Islamic republic which we strongly reject," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Such incorrect and false accusations are due solely to enmity towards the Iranian nation," AFP quoted the ministry as saying.

The US accused Iran on Thursday of failing to declare a chemical weapons program to the global watchdog in breach of international agreements.

US envoy Kenneth Ward told the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague that Tehran was also seeking deadly nerve agents for offensive purposes.

