Iranian senior cleric reportedly killed in shooting attack

ALBAWABA - Iranian authorities allegedly said that a senior Shiite cleric was shot dead on Wednesday in an armed attack, local Iranian media said.

The alleged shooting took place in a bank Babolsar city in Mazandaran Province and reportedly killed Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani.

Iranian senior cleric Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani was assassinated in an armed attack in Babolsar city of Mazandaran Province, #Iran.



According to the reports, the assailant was arrested with the efforts of security forces



Iranian state T.V. confirmed that the suspect was arrested by the police and an investigation is underway to determine the motive of the attack.

Mehr News Agency revealed that three people were wounded in the shooting attack that took place in a bank, but the official authorities have not yet confirmed this news.

The Associated Press reported that at the beginning Iranian authorities said that Soleimani had been at a bank in the city when another man seized a guard’s firearm and began shooting over a personal dispute with an employee, striking and killing the cleric. However, later on, it was revealed that the shooter was the guard himself.