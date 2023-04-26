  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iranian senior cleric reportedly killed in shooting attack

Iranian senior cleric reportedly killed in shooting attack

Published April 26th, 2023 - 12:44 GMT
senior cleric
A member of Iran's riot police waves a national flag as fans celebrate their football team's win against Wales during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in the capital Tehran on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Iranian authorities allegedly said that a senior Shiite cleric was shot dead on Wednesday in an armed attack, local Iranian media said.

Also ReadIran forms secret committee to target celebritiesIran forms secret committee to target celebrities

The alleged shooting took place in a bank Babolsar city in Mazandaran Province and reportedly killed Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani.

Iranian state T.V. confirmed that the suspect was arrested by the police and an investigation is underway to determine the motive of the attack.

Mehr News Agency revealed that three people were wounded in the shooting attack that took place in a bank, but the official authorities have not yet confirmed this news.

The Associated Press reported that at the beginning Iranian authorities said that Soleimani had been at a bank in the city when another man seized a guard’s firearm and began shooting over a personal dispute with an employee, striking and killing the cleric. However, later on, it was revealed that the shooter was the guard himself.

Tags:Iransenior clericCleric

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...