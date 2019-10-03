Iran's Khamenei Vows to Cut More JCPOA Commitments

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran is determined to reduce more of its commitments under a 2015 multinational nuclear deal in response to the US’s exit until the Islamic Republic achieves the desired results.

In a meeting on Wednesday with senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Ayatollah Khamenei said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is in charge of those counter-measures and must fulfill its duty “completely and precisely,” in the manner required by the government.

The Leader further said the US has so far failed and will “definitely” continue to fail in the “maximum pressure” campaign that it unleashed against the Iranian nation after abandoning the nuclear deal.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Americans, in fact, got themselves in trouble by pursuing such a policy.

Having failed to make Iran surrender, the Americans moved to arrange a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, which they needed as “a symbol of Iranian submission” to pressure, added the Leader.





Ayatollah Khamenei said the Americans even went as far as “begging and sought the mediation of their European friends,” but they failed to secure such a meeting and will continue to fail.

The Leader described the US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports as a “short-term problem” facing the country, which could generate “long-term benefits” — by cutting reliance on oil revenues — if proper steps are taken to deal with the issue.

Elsewhere, Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemies, especially America, have failed to achieve their plots in regional countries despite spending huge sums of money there.

“They created Daesh at hefty costs and provided it with weapons as well as financial and media support, and now that Daesh has been destroyed thanks to the diligence of youths in Syria, Iraq and Iran, they tell lies [by claiming] that ‘We destroyed Daesh,’” he said.

President Donald Trump himself admitted that the US has spent $7 trillion in the region, and received nothing but damage and defeat in return, he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.