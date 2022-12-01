Iran's southern quake felt in the UAE

ALBAWABA - Southern Iran was rocked by an earthquake, Wednesday night, according to reports circulating on the social media.

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits southern Iranhttps://t.co/8cTeTqNQgz pic.twitter.com/UeHqLUncMj — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) December 1, 2022

The quake - a magnitude of 5.7 - hit Iran’s Kong city in the Hormozgan province but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage Anadolu news reported.

On Wednesday evening, the #UAE was affected by a significant earthquake that occurred in #Iran. — Abdulla Saeed (@Abdulla_sd07) December 1, 2022

Many reported also the quake was felt in the different areas of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Seismological Center at the University of Tehran, the quake that struck at 6.47 p.m. local time (1517GMT) was at a depth of 16 kilometers (9.94 miles), the Turkish news agency also stated.