Iran's southern quake felt in the UAE

Published December 1st, 2022 - 07:57 GMT
ALBAWABA - Southern Iran was rocked by an earthquake, Wednesday night, according to reports circulating on the social media. 

The quake - a magnitude of 5.7 - hit Iran’s Kong city in the Hormozgan province but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage Anadolu news reported. 

Many reported also the quake was felt in the different areas of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Seismological Center at the University of Tehran, the quake that struck at 6.47 p.m. local time (1517GMT) was at a depth of 16 kilometers (9.94 miles), the Turkish news agency also stated. 

