Iraqi Militia Raids 'Green Zone' After The Arrest of Commander Qasim Muslih

The Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization, militia group on Wednesday raided Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone that hosts foreign diplomatic missions, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

The militia used military vehicles and took control of entrances and exits to the area.

#BREAKING Iraqi security forces arrested senior militia commander Qasim Muslih under the country's anti-terrorism law. Muslih was arrested in Baghdad for involvement in several attacks including recent assaults on Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US and other forces: Reuters — Guy Elster (@guyelster) May 26, 2021

The Iraqi group shared footage from the raid on social media and demanded the release of senior commander Qasim Muslih.



Muslih was arrested in Baghdad for his involvement in several terror attacks. The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council also decided to arrest Muslih for "terror crimes."

The government has not yet commented on the raid.

Hashd al-Shaabi was formally incorporated into the Iraqi army in 2017 after being established in 2014 with the express purpose of fighting the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

#Iran-backed militias in #Iraq have flooded Baghdad's Green Zone today in response to the arrest of senior militia commander Qasim Muslih under the country's counterterrorism law. pic.twitter.com/7VoFfJFAbs — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 26, 2021

The mostly Iranian-aligned group is accused of targeting US troops and bases in Iraq.