Iraqi Militia Raids 'Green Zone' After The Arrest of Commander Qasim Muslih

Published May 27th, 2021 - 04:01 GMT
Iraqis demonstrate in the southern city of Basra on May 25, 2021, to demand accountability for a recent wave of killings targeting activists. Thousands of Iraqis demonstrated in the country to demand justice over a wave of deadly attacks on pro-democracy activists and journalists. Hussein FALEH / AFP
Group demands release of senior militia commander Qasim Muslih who was arrested by Iraqi forces.

The Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization, militia group on Wednesday raided Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone that hosts foreign diplomatic missions, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

The militia used military vehicles and took control of entrances and exits to the area.

The Iraqi group shared footage from the raid on social media and demanded the release of senior commander Qasim Muslih.


Muslih was arrested in Baghdad for his involvement in several terror attacks. The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council also decided to arrest Muslih for "terror crimes."

The government has not yet commented on the raid.

Hashd al-Shaabi was formally incorporated into the Iraqi army in 2017 after being established in 2014 with the express purpose of fighting the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

The mostly Iranian-aligned group is accused of targeting US troops and bases in Iraq.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

