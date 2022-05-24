Iraqi National in The USA Attempts to Kill Ex-President Bush Jr

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi living in Columbus, Ohio in the United States has been arrested on Tuesday, for allegedly attempting to assassinate the former President George W. Bush Jr.

An Iraqi national living in Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday and faces federal charges related to an alleged plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush, the Justice Department announced. https://t.co/XyZrbH3zqw — KWWL (@KWWL) May 24, 2022

This is breaking news and has just been announced by the US Justice Department. The man's name is Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab is trending on the social media and he is currently being investigated.