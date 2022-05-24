  1. Home
Iraqi National in The USA Attempts to Kill Ex-President Bush Jr

Published May 24th, 2022
George W. Bush Jr
George W. Bush Jr (AFP/Getty Images File Photo)

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi living in Columbus, Ohio in the United States has been arrested on Tuesday, for allegedly attempting to assassinate the former President George W. Bush Jr.

This is breaking news and has just been announced by the US Justice Department. The man's name is Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab is trending on the social media and he is currently being investigated.

 

