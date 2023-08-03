ISIS announces death of leader Abu Al-Hussein Al-Qurashi

ALBAWABA - Islamic State (ISIS) annoucned on Thursday the death of one of its leaders, according to a recording attributed to group.

An ISIS spokesperson revealed in a recorded message on the group's channels on the Telegram that leader Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurashi died in clashes in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

According to the ISIS member, Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurashi was killed in clashes with jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, however, he didn't mention when did ISIS leader die.