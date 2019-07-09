ISIS Attack Leaves 3 People Dead in Northern Iraq

At least three people were killed in northern Iraq on Tuesday in what authorities said was an attack by ISIS militants.

Four people were wounded when three mortar bombs hit the town of Shirqat, police officials and hospital sources said.

Police in the area said ISIS was involved in the attack and the mortars were fired from a nearby mountainous area were militants are still active.





"ISIS fighters are hiding in (the) Makhoul mountains area and use it as a launchpad for their attacks," said Shirqat police colonel Khalil Sahan, according to Reuters.

ISIS has recently mounted a series of hit-and-run attacks aimed at undermining the government.

Iraq declared victory over the group, which once held large swathes of the country, in December 2017. But after they were defeated and driven out of areas they controlled for years, the militants have adapted their tactics to insurgent-style attacks.

This article has been adapted from its original source.