The Islamic World Condemns India Over Prophet Remarks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the Indian ambassador to protest a TV debate during which sacrilegious remarks were made against Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), sparking widespread condemnations across the Muslim world.

The director general of the South Asia Department at Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the Indian envoy to convey the strong protest of the Iranian government and people over the sacrilegious comments against Prophet Muhammad, the Iranian Foreign Ministry website reported.

The Indian envoy, for his part, expressed regret, saying that any sacrilege against the Prophet of Islam is not acceptable at all.

The ambassador also clarified that the comments made by two officials of the ruling party did not reflect the position of the Indian government, which he said reveres all religions.

In recent remarks on a TV news debate, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s spokesperson Nupur Sharma made inflammatory comments against the Prophet of Islam, which led to widespread condemnation in the country and also triggered violent clashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma from the party while distancing itself from her offensive remarks.

The party also expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, who heads its Delhi media, from the party, after he allegedly posted a tweet about the Prophet but later deleted it. The BJP said Jindal's views on social media undermine communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs.

In a statement earlier in the day, the BJP said, “During the thousands of years of the history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion.”

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology, which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy,” it added.

Following the development, #الا ـ رسول ـ الله ـ يا ـ مودي (#AnyoneButTheProphetOModi) has taken social media by storm, securing the number one trend on Twitter in Arab states.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sharma apologized for her comments, saying, “I take back my words if they have hurt anyone's religious sentiments.”



Muslim countries, OIC slam sacrilege of Prophet Muhammad

Sharma's comments have stirred outrage in several Muslim countries, including Pakistan, Qatar and Kuwait.

Pakistan said in a statement that it condemns in the "strongest possible terms" the highly derogatory remarks.

"Pakistan once again calls on the international community to take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India," it said.

The State of Kuwait also summoned the Indian ambassador, saying that it had handed the ambassador a protest note in which Kuwait rejected and denounced the statements made by the BJP official.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry statement also said it welcomed the (BJP) party's decision to suspend the official, but said Qatar was expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks by the Indian government.

Indian ambassador in Doha, Deepak Mittal, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on the second day of a high profile visit by India's Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Indian business leaders.

The envoy was handed an official protest letter which said "Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the government of India," according to a foreign ministry statement.

"Allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights" and "will create a cycle of violence and hate", it added.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the sacrilegious remarks, saying they came in a "context of intensifying hatred and abuse towards Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims."

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement also condemned the BJP spokesperson’s insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad as unacceptable, noting that it indicated “moral bankruptcy” of those behind such remarks.

