Islamist Tunisian PM Seeks to Form a 'Harmonious Coalition'

Tunisia's Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli has pledged to form a “harmonious” coalition government in line with the aspirations of the people.

The Tunisian people "want those parties [in the government] to meet their expectations in the areas of employment, local and regional development, raise the standard of living… and also fight corruption," Habib Jemli said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

Jemli said a government should be "effective in responding to the people's demands and both social and economic fields are his top priority."

He pointed out the need to improve the national economy by “focusing on encouraging investments in the public and private sectors because it is the first premise and the first motive in creating wealth, without which, the [current] situation cannot be fixed."

The prime minister-designate said his government will be “totally different” from the former governments, and pledged to carry out required reforms in the economic and social fields.

He also declared openness to all political parties and civil society organizations without any distinction or bias.

Jemli said he will not have inclination towards any political party -- including Ennahda movement that tasked him to form a government.

New financing sources

Speaking about his economic plans, the prime minister-designate said his government’s fiscal policy will focus on national efforts and the country's broken production capacity.

He also stressed that the country will rely on national capital, in addition to the search for new internal and external financing sources.

Along with this policy, Jemli said, the government will not stop dealing with international financial institutions -- including IMF, the World Bank and others.

He also vowed to balance the debt policy, saying the funding will be directed only to production and development structures.

Jemli acknowledged that his country is "in a difficult stage and it still needs external funding."



He expressed confidence in the success of the new government to convince these financial institutions to stand with Tunisia in the upcoming period.

Popular point of views

Tunisia has recently witnessed two popular point of views. The first demands a revolutionary strong government that fights corruption and cut all ties with the former regime parties. The other calls for keeping ties with the parties while dealing with the current situation in the country.

According to Jemli, the different point of views are "politically harmful to the country."

He sees the parties that ruled the country after the Tunisian revolution responsible for the current situation and said the division that harms Tunisian should be eliminated.

Social and economic initiatives

On social movements and protests that Tunisia usually sees in winter, Jemli said: "We know that December and January are usually associated with social events and protests."

Those months often see popular protests in Tunisia, which call for development and “stopping marginalization” of the interior part of the country, especially due to rains and poor infrastructure.

"Tunisians have become aware that the democratic path is correct and consistent, which has radically changed the map, and thus gave them confidence that democratic practice will eventually respond to all of their demands," Jamli added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.