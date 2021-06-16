  1. Home
Islamists Win in The Algerian Parliamentary Elections

Algeria's National Liberation Front leads in parliamentary elections
President of Algeria's National Independent Elections Authority Mohamed Chorfi holds a press conference to announce the results of parliamentary elections, in the capital Algiers on June 15, 2021. RYAD KRAMDI / AFP
Country's largest Islamic party Movement of Society for Peace secures 64 seats, says head of electoral body

The National Liberation Front took the lead in the June 12 parliamentary elections, with 105 out of 407 seats, according to preliminary results announced by the head of the country’s electoral body.

In a news conference, Mohamed Sharafi said that the country's largest Islamic party, Movement of Society for Peace, has secured 64 seats, adding independent candidates managed to secure 78 seats.

 

Some 30% of voters turned out in the first parliamentary elections after the ouster of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April 2019.

The voter turnout was 37.09% in the 2017 parliamentary elections, and 42.9% in 2012.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

