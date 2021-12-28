  1. Home
  Israel Bans Urgent Healthcare for Palestinian Prisoner With Cancer

Israel Bans Urgent Healthcare for Palestinian Prisoner With Cancer

Published December 28th, 2021 - 11:14 GMT
Palestinian prisoner
Wife and children of cancer sick prisoner , Abdel Baset Maatan in a stand demand his immediate release. (Twitter)
Highlights
Palestinian prisoner Abdul Baset Muatan is suffering from cancer

The Israeli occupation authorities have refused to offer urgent healthcare to Palestinian prisoner Abdul Baset Muatan who is suffering from cancer, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said on Sunday.

According to the PPS, Muatan’s health condition has deteriorated dramatically due to the lack of proper healthcare.

The PPS called for urgent action to ensure the prisoner’s access to the necessary healthcare before it is too late.


Muatan, who was detained on October 25, had undergone a number of surgeries prior to his detention; he is still in urgent need of intensive medication.

The PPS also called the Israeli occupation authorities to release Muatan as soon as possible since he had no charges and is being held under the administrative detention policy.

The prisoners’ rights group held the Israeli authorities, mainly the Israel Prison Service fully responsible for the lives of the sick prisoners, especially Muatan. All are at severe risk due to Israel’s denial of their right to adequate healthcare.

