Israel blows up house of prisoner Kamal Jouri's family

ALBAWABA -Israeli forces have blown up on Thursday morning the family house of prisoner Kamal Jouri in Nablus, local Palestinian media reported.

The 130 square meters house of the Palestinian prisoner's family is located in the Tal Street area. Five people are living in the house.

The director of ambulance and emergency at the Red Crescent in Nablus, Ahmed Jibril, confirmed 165 suffocation cases were reported as a result of toxic gas, one of whom was transferred to the hospital, and a young man was wounded by a gas bomb in the foot.

On early Thursday morning, Israeli armed forces surrounded the house of the Palestinian prisoner in Nablus and blew it up.

صور| دمار كبير خلّفه جيش الاحتلال بعد تفجيره منزل عائلة الأسير كمال جوري بنابلس. pic.twitter.com/ZyZ4eCwI1i — شبكة قدس | الأسرى (@asranews) June 22, 2023

According to Wafa news, Israeli forces have earlier arrested prisoner Kamal Jouri on Feb. 13.

The tension between Palestinians and Israeli forces has risen after Israel carried out an airstrike targeting 3 people near the Jalameh checkpoint in Jenin.

According to Israeli authorities, the attack comes with an aim to eliminate a group of Palestinian militants who allegedly conducted shooting attacks on Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.