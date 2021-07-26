Israel Bombs Two Military Sites in Gaza

Israeli air forces bomb two military sites believed to host Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza late Sunday.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent in Gaza reported that Israeli fighter jets bombed a site in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and another one in northern Gaza.

The Health Ministry in Gaza has not reported any casualties so far.

Early on Sunday, Israel decided to decrease the fishing zone for Palestinian fishermen in Gaza from 12 nautical miles to 6 nautical miles in response to what it said was the launching of incendiary balloons on Israeli border areas with Gaza which caused fires in three locations, according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The incendiary balloons or kites contain flammable materials or oil-soaked rags that may ignite fires once landing on crops or dried plants.