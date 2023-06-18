Israel discusses bill to normalize jailing Palestinian children

ALBAWABA - A new legalization, which was proposed by Knesset member Yitzhak Crozier, is expected to be discussed today in Israel that allows Israel to trial and sentence Palestinian children.

The Israeli government will be discussing the new bill which permits sentencing Palestinian children who attempt to carry out operations against Israeli targets. If the new legalization is passed, children who allegedly carried out attacks against Israelis will be jailed instead of being sent to rehabilitation institutions.

Israeli local newspaper, Israel Hayom, cited an official who said that the ruling coalition in Tel Aviv wants to pass the bill despite its knowledge that it will create huge criticism worldwide.

حماس تحذر من خطورة مشروع اسرائيلي يتيح سجن الأطفال الفلسطينيين https://t.co/aVJYStKBpo — راي اليوم (@raialyoum1) June 17, 2023

Furthermore, children as young as 12 will be jailed and sentenced if they were involved in any alleged operation against Israel.

Crozier revealed that the bill aims at curbing kids who allegedly carry out attacks against Israelis. As he claimed that many children are now being involved in attacks.

According to the Knesset member, the new bill came after a shooting attack which was allegedly carried out by a Palestinian boy, 13, east of Jerusalem last January, which resulted in the injury of two people.