Israel foils Ben-Gvir assassination attempt

ALBAWABA - Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly said on Tuesday that arrested a Palestinian man who attempted to assassinate him, local Israeli Channel 13 revealed.

Israeli police said that it arrested a Palestinian who was planning to kill the Ben-Gvir during the next Ramadan during the minister's visit to Temple Mount.

According to sources, the Palestinian is living in East Jerusalem and was planning to "kidnap Ben Gvir's body, after killing him, in order to negotiate and bargain over it."

The Israeli minister commented: "I am thankful for the security forces and the police officers that protect me and my life."

He maintained: "I will not be scared off by attempts to harm me, and I will continue to work toward a strong right-wing security policy"

"It's time for the return to target threats and the elimination of the inciting leaders of [Palestinian] groups."



On the other hand, the reported assassination attempt comes as the Knesset's approval of a new bill, which, if it becomes law, will authorize the execution of Palestinian prisoners involved in resistance activities.