Israel Holds More Airstrikes on Central Gaza

Israel carried out airstrikes on the central part of the Gaza Strip, amid the regime’s successive crackdowns on Palestinian protests across the Tel Aviv-blockaded coastal sliver.

The Palestinian Shehab news agency reported the development, saying the drones targeted Salah al-Din Road, which is Gaza’s main highway, in early Sunday.

Israeli occupation warplanes launch a series of strikes in various areas of the Gaza Strip, last night.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/zns2c6bgNc — Palestinian Eve Network+🇵🇸 (@PalEvePlus) August 29, 2021

Israeli media outlets said the attacks had come in response to alleged dispatch of incendiary balloons towards open areas inside the occupied territories.

11 Palestinians injured, victim in critical condition

The strikes came hours after reports said as many as 11 more Palestinians had been injured during the regime’s brutal attacks on protests in the coastal territory.

Gaza’s health ministry gave the toll on Saturday. It said the casualties were caused after the Israeli military started shooting at demonstrators in the eastern part of the coastal sliver.

The wounded include some journalists, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network reported.

One of the victims is in a critical condition after being shot by an Israeli bullet in the head, the network added.

It did not specify whether the person in question had been targeted by live ammunition or rubber-coated rounds.

Gaza has been subject to a constant Israeli siege and concomitant aggression since 2007, when the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas took over its rule.



Gazans hold regular demonstrations, especially near the enclave’s border with the occupied territories, in protest at the age-old plight that Tel Aviv has been visiting on them and their fellow Palestinians.

Since Tuesday, at least two Palestinians have died after the regime started firing live rounds at protesters near the border fence.

One of the victims has been identified as 12-year-old Omar Hassan Abu an-Neel, who succumbed to head injury earlier on Saturday.

The regime’s aggression has seen it take the territory under three full-scale wars, alongside its rampant sorties. The latest such war took on the territory in May, killing scores of Palestinians.

Hamas and its fellow resistance group, the Islamic Jihad, retaliated by firing around 4,000 rockets into the occupied territories.

The deadly Israeli violence rages on, although, the Gaza-based factions have warned Tel Aviv strongly against its tempting another wholesale reprisal.

