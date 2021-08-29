  1. Home
  3. Israel's Army Kills 55 Palestinians in 8 Months - OCHA

Published August 29th, 2021 - 06:36 GMT
Israeli forces' attacks killed 55 in Palestine
Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during clashes following a demonstration against the nearby Israeli outpost of Eviatar, in the village of Beita, north of the occupied West Bank, on August 27, 2021. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
Highlights
527 Palestinian-owned structures demolished in Area C of West Bank this year, says UN

About 55 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank this year, all by live ammunition, a new report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) revealed.

“Overall, Israeli forces injured 221 Palestinians across the West Bank,” the report said.

A total of 527 Palestinian-owned structures were demolished in 2021 in Area C of the West Bank, which led 733 people to forceful emigration, it added.


Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Areas A, B, and C.

Israel prevents Palestinians from carrying out construction projects in parts of the West Bank designated as Area C, which falls under Israel’s administrative and security control.

Area C is currently home to 300,000 Palestinians, the vast majority of whom are Bedouins and herding communities who predominantly live in tents, caravans, and caves.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Israeli forcesIsraelWest BankPalestine

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

